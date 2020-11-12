COVID IN MDGov Hogan: 'We Are Experiencing An Out-of-Control Spike Across The U.S." And Community Spread In MD
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The meal site at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School will be closed Friday due to a potential COVID-19 case, Baltimore City Schools officials announced Thursday.

Baltimore City Schools also said the Harlem Park building will be closed Friday due to a power outage.

No further information was provided.

