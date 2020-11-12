ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Despite the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Maryland, the state’s metrics remain better than most of the U.S., Gov. Larry Hogan said during a news conference Thursday evening.

“We are experiencing an out of control spike across the United States and we are seeing widespread community transmission here in Maryland,” the governor said. “Thanks to the vigilance of the people of Maryland, our metrics currently remain better than most of the nation.”

HOGAN NEWS CONFERENCE UPDATES:

Gov. Hogan also said that Maryland is “much better prepared” to withstand a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We’re also in a much better position than we were this spring and Maryland is much better prepared than most states to be able to withstand this very significant surge,” Gov. Hogan said.

Maryland added 1,477 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. The state’s total case count is approaching 160,000, and 12 more people have died as a result of the virus.

There were 144,000 new cases across the U.S. Wednesday, the nation’s largest one day total ever. Over 247,000 Americans have died as a result of the virus.

“Our entire COVID response team is on high alert and we will continue to constantly monitor all of the public health metrics here in Maryland, as well as the spiking numbers in the region, and across the country,” Gov. Hogan said.

WATCH BELOW: Hogan's Full News Conference

