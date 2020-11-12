COVID IN MDGov Larry Hogan: 'We Are Experiencing An Out-of-Control Spike Across The U.S." And Community Spread In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said this week on the Rich Eisen Show that opposing defenses are “calling out” the team’s plays at the line.

“They’re calling out our plays, stuff like that,” Jackson said. “They know what we’re doing. Sometimes stuff won’t go our way if they’re beating us to the punch.”

“Like, ‘run’ and stuff like that,” Jackson added. “‘Watch out for this, watch out for that.’ Sometimes that’s what’s going on.”

Through the first nine weeks of the season, the Ravens offense ranks only 22nd in total yards, but eighth in points-per-game.

The Ravens are coming off of a 24-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Baltimore (6-2) still sits in second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0).

The Ravens will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in primetime at 8:20 p.m.

