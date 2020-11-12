BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said this week on the Rich Eisen Show that opposing defenses are “calling out” the team’s plays at the line.
“They’re calling out our plays, stuff like that,” Jackson said. “They know what we’re doing. Sometimes stuff won’t go our way if they’re beating us to the punch.”
“Like, ‘run’ and stuff like that,” Jackson added. “‘Watch out for this, watch out for that.’ Sometimes that’s what’s going on.”
We had to make sure we heard #RavensFlock QB @lj_era8 correctly when he told us why his offense is having a tougher time this year compared to 2019:#NFL pic.twitter.com/s9G7JgtmEA
Through the first nine weeks of the season, the Ravens offense ranks only 22nd in total yards, but eighth in points-per-game.
The Ravens are coming off of a 24-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Baltimore (6-2) still sits in second place in the AFC North behind the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0).
The Ravens will take on the New England Patriots on Sunday in primetime at 8:20 p.m.