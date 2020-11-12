Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in central Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at around 5:35 a.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, at 6:14 a.m.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.