ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the state would provide the Department of Labor an additional $15 million to help beef up staffing and customer service for residents needing assistance with unemployment or other services.
“We’ve already paid out nearly a billion dollars in unemployment assistance to more than 640,000 Marylanders,” Hogan said Thursday.
Maryland Department Of Labor: Over 82% Of Unemployment Claims Flagged, Investigated Confirmed Fraudulent
The investment will also increase fraud detection programming that has already saved the state more than $500 million in tax dollars.
Hogan also announced $10 million in rental housing assistance to help Marylanders struggling to cover rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
