BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As you start your holiday shopping, safety experts are warning about some items not to put in your cart.
The Maryland Public Interest Research Group has released its annual Trouble in Toyland report.
One of the biggest toy hazards is choking or swallowing small parts.
Another is any toys with loud noises.
The World Health Organization said some toys can damage hearing if played for more than a minute.
The research group also said, due to COVID, parents are feeling overwhelmed and are buying toys to entertain their children without looking out for potential dangers.