COVID IN MDGov Larry Hogan: 'We Are Experiencing An Out-of-Control Spike Across The U.S." And Community Spread In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As the pandemic is expected to extend well through the rest of 2020, Maryland is stockpiling PPE to prepare for a surge in the coming months.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday the state is setting aside $20 million of the $70 million CARE Act funds for Maryland’s efforts to prepare hospitals and care centers for more cases.

Federal officials have encouraged states to have 60 days worth of supplies. However, Gov. Hogan said the state is meeting and “in many cases already exceeding” their goal of stockpiling 90 days of supplies of critical resources.

He said earlier this week, state budget officials reached out to county leaders to “strongly encourage them” to use some of their remaining resources to build up their supplies of critical PPE, especially gowns, gloves and masks.

On Tuesday, Hogan announced the state would roll back capacity in restaurants and businesses to 50% after increasing it back in September. He said Maryland is experiencing widespread community transmission of the virus.

