He said earlier this week, state budget officials reached out to county leaders to “strongly encourage them” to use some of their remaining resources to build up their supplies of critical PPE, especially gowns, gloves and masks.
On Tuesday, Hogan announced the state would roll back capacity in restaurants and businesses to 50% after increasing it back in September. He said Maryland is experiencing widespread community transmission of the virus.
WATCH BELOW: Hogan’s Full News Conference
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.