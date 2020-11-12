CORONAVIRUS IN MDOver 1,400 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Steadily Rising
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 17,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment insurance last week.

According to the state’s Department of Labor, 17,254 unemployment insurance claims were filed the week ending November 7.

It’s down slightly from the previous week when 18,383 filed for unemployment.

Nationally, the number of Americans applying for jobless aid decreased modestly last week. Roughly 709,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ending November 7, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s a drop of nearly 50,000 from the previous week.

Number of Americans seeking jobless aid ticks down

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – November 7, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims** EB Claims
Allegany 93 33 4 19 5
Anne Arundel 472 132 35 284 22
Baltimore City 945 323 82 377 65
Baltimore County 1,462 457 82 492 72
Calvert 83 31 3 41 1
Caroline 31 1 2 12 4
Carroll 121 32 2 53 9
Cecil 86 26 6 32 4
Charles 126 65 10 71 4
Dorchester 79 27 3 11 2
Frederick 191 44 5 105 12
Garrett 32 10 0 11 1
Harford 216 54 14 88 13
Howard 206 73 13 134 14
Kent 31 8 1 8 2
Montgomery 886 263 51 466 26
Non – Maryland 2,363 750 43 246 28
Prince George’s 1,751 794 89 460 40
Queen Anne’s 31 7 1 24 1
Somerset 44 10 5 9 2
St. Mary’s 50 22 2 29 1
Talbot 25 4 2 15 0
Unknown 474 8 3 45 6
Washington 201 47 5 60 3
Wicomico 207 51 5 64 5
Worcester 184 29 4 49 16
Totals by Type: 10,390 3,301 472 3,205 358
Total Regular UI Claims: 10,390
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 6,864
Total New UI Claims: 17,254

