ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 17,000 Marylanders applied for unemployment insurance last week.
According to the state’s Department of Labor, 17,254 unemployment insurance claims were filed the week ending November 7.
It’s down slightly from the previous week when 18,383 filed for unemployment.
Nationally, the number of Americans applying for jobless aid decreased modestly last week. Roughly 709,000 people filed for first-time unemployment benefits in the week ending November 7, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s a drop of nearly 50,000 from the previous week.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – November 7, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims**
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|93
|33
|4
|19
|5
|Anne Arundel
|472
|132
|35
|284
|22
|Baltimore City
|945
|323
|82
|377
|65
|Baltimore County
|1,462
|457
|82
|492
|72
|Calvert
|83
|31
|3
|41
|1
|Caroline
|31
|1
|2
|12
|4
|Carroll
|121
|32
|2
|53
|9
|Cecil
|86
|26
|6
|32
|4
|Charles
|126
|65
|10
|71
|4
|Dorchester
|79
|27
|3
|11
|2
|Frederick
|191
|44
|5
|105
|12
|Garrett
|32
|10
|0
|11
|1
|Harford
|216
|54
|14
|88
|13
|Howard
|206
|73
|13
|134
|14
|Kent
|31
|8
|1
|8
|2
|Montgomery
|886
|263
|51
|466
|26
|Non – Maryland
|2,363
|750
|43
|246
|28
|Prince George’s
|1,751
|794
|89
|460
|40
|Queen Anne’s
|31
|7
|1
|24
|1
|Somerset
|44
|10
|5
|9
|2
|St. Mary’s
|50
|22
|2
|29
|1
|Talbot
|25
|4
|2
|15
|0
|Unknown
|474
|8
|3
|45
|6
|Washington
|201
|47
|5
|60
|3
|Wicomico
|207
|51
|5
|64
|5
|Worcester
|184
|29
|4
|49
|16
|Totals by Type:
|10,390
|3,301
|472
|3,205
|358
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|10,390
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|6,864
|Total New UI Claims:
|17,254