GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men have been arrested in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Glen Burnie earlier this month, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Friday.
Mike’l Jerome Lee-Johnson, 18, and Nayshawn Raekownlee Brown, 19, both of Glen Burnie, were arrested in the November 1 robbery of the 7-Eleven in the 7700 block of Quarterfield Road. Police arrested Lee-Johnson at his home on November 5 and Brown on Friday.
Police said one of the men went into the store, showed a kitchen knife and demanded cash from the register while the other man stood watch outside the store. No one was hurt.
Online court records show Lee-Johnson faces eight charges, including three felonies. He was released on $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 2. Online court records were not available for Brown as of noon on Friday.