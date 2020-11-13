CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJZ) — The antidepressant fluvoxamine may help keep COVID-19 cases from getting worse and keep people out of the hospital, according to a small study from the University of Virginia School of Medicine.
The preliminary study of 152 adults who were infected with the virus saw 80 participants get the antidepressant. Of those who did, none got seriously ill in a 15-day period compared to six people who got a placebo. Four of those six were hospitalized.
The study, which was conducted by the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, was published online in the Journal of the American Medical Association on Thursday.
Despite the small sample size, the researchers said in a news release the findings were statistically significant. They plan to begin a larger trial in the coming weeks.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.