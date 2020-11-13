Comments
PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged a man in connection to the November 7 shooting death of Teon Deontae Barnes.
Marc Jason Jones, 31, was charged Friday, according to police.
Police said the preliminary investigation found that Jones and Barnes were engaged in an argument in the parking lot of 4300 Bedrock Circle, 21236, that ended with Jones shooting Barnes.
Jones then forced a witness into his vehicle and fled the scene with the witness prior to police arrival, according to police.
Jones is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/violent crime, kidnapping, false imprisonment and second-degree assault.
He remains held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no-bail status.