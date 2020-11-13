Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As the holiday season approaches and many gifts are bought online, Baltimore County Police are encouraging people to use safe exchange zones when purchasing items online from a stranger.
Police encourage people to meet up during daylight hours. Due to COVID, police will not allowed for the transactions to take place inside precinct lobbies, but offer the parking lot or street parking in front of the station.
Please see the complete list of Baltimore County Police precincts below to find the Safe Exchange Zone nearest you:
- Wilkens Precinct (1): 901 Walker Avenue Catonsville, MD 21228
- Woodlawn Precinct (2): 6424 Windsor Mill Road Woodlawn, MD 21207
- Franklin Precinct (3): 606 Nicodemus Road Reisterstown, MD 21136
- Pikesville Precinct (4): 215 Milford Mill Road Pikesville, MD 21208
- Towson Precinct (6): 115 W. Susquehanna Avenue Towson, MD 21204
- Cockeysville Precinct (7): 111 Wight Avenue Cockeysville, MD 21030
- Parkville Precinct (8): 8532 Old Harford Road Parkville, MD 21234
- White Marsh Precinct (9): 8220 Perry Hall Boulevard Baltimore, MD 21236
- Essex Precinct (11): 216 N. Marlyn Avenue Essex, MD 21221
- Dundalk Precinct (12): 428 Westham Way Baltimore, MD 21224
- Public Safety Building: 700 East Joppa Road Towson, MD 21286
- Randallstown Substation: 9113 Liberty Road Randallstown, MD 21133