BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who they say burglarized a Royal Farms on Eastern Avenue at least three times since September 8.
Police say the suspect has burglarized the Royal Farms in the 8200 block of Eastern Avenue on all three occasions between 3 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. by forcing his way through the front entrance of the store.
Once inside, he stole various tobacco products, police say.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit are now asking the public for help identifying this suspect. If you recognize this suspect or have information about this crime, contact detectives at 410-307-2020.