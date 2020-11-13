FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Board of Health voted 7-1 Thursday to implement a number of COVID-19 regulations that are more strict than those that took effect statewide earlier this week.
Under the new restrictions, which take effect at 5 p.m. Friday, all indoor and outdoor venues are limited to 25% capacity or 25 people, whichever is less. Wedding venues will be included in the capacity limits beginning November 30.
Churches and other religious facilities will be limited to 50% capacity, while fitness centers will be limited to 25% capacity.
Masks will be required for everyone age five or older at all indoor public spaces and all outdoor public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.
Indoor dining at restaurants will stay at 50% capacity and retail stores will stay at 75% capacity as laid out in Gov. Larry Hogan’s statewide order.
The statewide order said fitness centers and entertainment venues can remain open at 50% capacity, though individual jurisdictions have the power to set tighter rules like Frederick County did.
Meanwhile, the county’s Board of Education approved moving students from all-virtual learning to a hybrid model beginning January 28. Parents will be able to have their children learn all-virtually if they choose, the school system said.
A modified sports season will begin December 7 for winter sports and February 13 for fall sports.
