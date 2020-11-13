COVID-19 IN MDState Reports Single-Day New Case Record
By CBS Baltimore Staff
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A body was found inside a clothing donation bin at a Prince George’s County gas station Friday afternoon.

Riverdale Park Police got a call around 12:30 p.m. from a concerned resident that said there was a foul odor coming from a large outdoor donation bin at a BP Gas Station in the 5500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

The donation box was designated for clothing donations.

When officers arrived, they found a person dead inside the box.

Prince George’s County Police will take over the homicide investigation.

