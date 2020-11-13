RIVERDALE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A body was found inside a clothing donation bin at a Prince George’s County gas station Friday afternoon.
Riverdale Park Police got a call around 12:30 p.m. from a concerned resident that said there was a foul odor coming from a large outdoor donation bin at a BP Gas Station in the 5500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.
The donation box was designated for clothing donations.
When officers arrived, they found a person dead inside the box.
Once officers arrived on scene, they located the body of a deceased person inside the bin. The death investigation is being handled by the Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit. All further media inquiries will be handled by the @PGPDNEWS.
Prince George’s County Police will take over the homicide investigation.