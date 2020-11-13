Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old Annapolis man was arrested Thursday in an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven earlier this week, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Friday.
Jeremy Slade Cox was arrested at his home. Online court records show he faces six charges, including three felonies.
Police said the robbery happened shortly after 3 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven in the 700 block of East College Parkway east of Annapolis. Cox showed a knife and demanded cash from the register.
He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The clerk was not hurt.