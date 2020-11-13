Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed after being shot in broad daylight in Penn North Friday afternoon, Baltimore police said.
The shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. An officer in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue reportedly heard gunshots and then found the victim in the 1600 block of West North Avenue.
The man was lying in the road unresponsive from multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to the hospital where he later died, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.