ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As coronavirus case numbers continue to surge in Maryland, officials say the number one culprit for spread has been family gatherings.

That’s why Gov. Larry Hogan is taking his own advice and said he canceled his family’s Thanksgiving plans and will spend the night at home with First Lady Yumi without children or grandchildren.

“We actually were hoping to get our family together,” Hogan said. “I was going to have my three daughters and my three son-in-laws and my four grandkids over to Governor’s Mansion for a nice Thanksgiving. But we made the determination to cancel all those plans.”

He said instead, everyone is staying at home with their immediate families for dinner with themselves.

“But it’s exactly what we’re telling people,” Hogan added. “I mean I don’t know how you implement those kinds of orders that some of those counties are taking about what people do in their own house, but I have been strongly advising people that it’s much safer that family gatherings are the most dangerous thing that we have, according to our contact tracing and we’re taking it to heart.”

