BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell has been ruled out for Sunday night’s primetime matchup with the New England Patriots, head coach John Harbaugh said Friday.
Campbell had played in 98 consecutive games. It was the NFL’s second-longest active games streak for defensive ends.
“Calais is out Sunday,” Harbaugh said. “Jimmy [Smith] we’ll have to see where he’s at.”
Campbell injured his calf in last Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.
The Ravens take on the Patriots Sunday in Baltimore. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m.