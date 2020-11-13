Comments
BOYDS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking to volunteer, you may want to check out the Warrior Canine Connection in Montgomery County.
The nonprofit in Boyds, Maryland, has been training mobility dogs for disabled veterans for almost a decade.
They rely on a dedicated group of puppy parent volunteers to make this happen.
Right now, they’re looking for more people to join their ranks.
The program manager says anyone can volunteer, no matter where you live.
The organization pays for all the food, vet bills and other costs.
For more information on how you can volunteer, please click here.