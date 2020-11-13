Hi Everyone!
TGIF! The end of the week and a much needed weekend lay ahead. Sunny skies and seasonally cool temps will make for a perfect socially distanced drive around to look at Fall’s colors, which I think are still really vivid!
A bit warmer on Sunday, but with some clouds around, will make for a nice way to get some socially distanced fresh air. Saturday nightside, with seasonal temps in the mid upper 30’s, a perfect reason pig out on some comfort food. Then Sunday night the Ravens play the Patriots. Another reason to throw on the feed bag and have some tailgate munchies. All things considered, coming off of an amazing run of mild weather, this return to seasonal weather has it’s high moments too.
The points here is this; the time to destress is here with the weathers help. And I think that is what makes for a good forecast, weather enhancing our daily lives. It is not always the case but Mom Nature is a good friend this weekend. Have fun, stay safe and wear the….well by now you should know the rest. Quoting the folks at Nike, “Just do it.”
MB!