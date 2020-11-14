COVID-19 IN MDState Reports Single-Day New Case Record
By CBS Baltimore Staff
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a double shooting in Edgewater on Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened in the unit block of Brick Church Road.

No further information is available at this time.

