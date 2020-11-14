Comments
EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are investigating after a double shooting in Edgewater on Saturday night.
Police say the shooting happened in the unit block of Brick Church Road.
Officers are on scene of a double shooting in the unit block of Brick Church Road. Detectives are currently on scene investigating. Heavy police presence in the area. Please use caution. #edgewater
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 15, 2020
No further information is available at this time.
