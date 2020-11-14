BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Owings Mills man pleaded guilty Friday to federal bank fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft charges, as well as to committing those crimes while on supervised release for a previous federal conviction for a similar scheme.
According to his guilty plea, Boaz Salmon Bratton-Bey, 37, and his co-conspirators committed numerous acts of bank fraud using the stolen personal identifying information of individual victims, without the victims’ knowledge or permission.
Specifically, on June 5, 2019, Bratton-Bey and his co-conspirators executed an “instant credit” scheme in which a co-conspirator, Terrell Meadows, used a fictitious driver’s license bearing the image of Meadows and the personal information of an individual victim to obtain a store credit card at a home improvement store.
The credit application was approved and a credit card with a $12,000 line of credit was issued in temporary form instantaneously. Transaction records indicate that on June 5 and June 6, 2019, the account was used to make a total of four purchases at four different store locations. The purchases totaled $5,988.14.
Bratton-Bey was previously convicted in U.S. District Court in Maryland for bank fraud conspiracy, access device fraud, and aggravated identity theft. For that case, he was sentenced to 102 months in federal prison in July 2012.
Bratton-Bey faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in federal prison for bank fraud conspiracy; and a mandatory two years in federal prison, consecutive to any other sentence, for aggravated identity theft.