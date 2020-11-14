COVID-19 IN MDState Reports Single-Day New Case Record
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,321 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the highest single day increase since the pandemic began, according to State Health Department Data.

Hospitalizations also continue to rise, with 7 more Marylanders in the hospital, a total of 921. There are now 218 people in ICU beds while Acute care cases continue to grow as well, now at 703.

Twenty more Marylanders have died since Friday, bringing the total to 4,144.

The state now has had 164,090 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also grows steadily each day this week, going from 5.87% to 6.16%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,520 (31)
Anne Arundel 13,948 (276) 12*
Baltimore City 20,470 (504) 19*
Baltimore County 24,013 (668) 24*
Calvert 1,350 (29) 1*
Caroline 804 (9)
Carroll 2,682 (128) 3*
Cecil 1,570 (36) 1*
Charles 3,670 (102) 2*
Dorchester 905 (13)
Frederick 5,495 (132) 8*
Garrett 274 (1)
Harford 4,532 (81) 4*
Howard 6,731 (125) 6*
Kent 370 (24) 2*
Montgomery 28,727 (864) 41*
Prince George’s 36,052 (859) 24*
Queen Anne’s 902 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,702 (60)
Somerset 532 (8)
Talbot 697 (7)
Washington 2,955 (51)
Wicomico 2,849 (54)
Worcester 1,340 (31) 1*
Data not available (25)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,565
10-19 14,569 (3)
20-29 31,321 (25) 1*
30-39 29,495 (53) 6*
40-49 25,933 (135) 3*
50-59 24,009 (340) 16*
60-69 16,006 (676) 14*
70-79 9,241 (1,032) 28*
80+ 6,951 (1,878) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 86,299 (2,029) 75*
Male 77,791 (2,115) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 49,857 (1,665) 56*
Asian (NH) 3,166 (152) 6*
White (NH) 46,026 (1,784) 74*
Hispanic 33,619 (469) 13*
Other (NH) 7,619 (48)
Data not available 23,803 (26)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated Wednesday’s totals were the second-highest of the pandemic. It is in fact the third-highest. 

