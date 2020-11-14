ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 2,321 new coronavirus cases Saturday, the highest single day increase since the pandemic began, according to State Health Department Data.
>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
Hospitalizations also continue to rise, with 7 more Marylanders in the hospital, a total of 921. There are now 218 people in ICU beds while Acute care cases continue to grow as well, now at 703.
Twenty more Marylanders have died since Friday, bringing the total to 4,144.
The state now has had 164,090 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also grows steadily each day this week, going from 5.87% to 6.16%.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,520
|(31)
|Anne Arundel
|13,948
|(276)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|20,470
|(504)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|24,013
|(668)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,350
|(29)
|1*
|Caroline
|804
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,682
|(128)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,570
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,670
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|905
|(13)
|Frederick
|5,495
|(132)
|8*
|Garrett
|274
|(1)
|Harford
|4,532
|(81)
|4*
|Howard
|6,731
|(125)
|6*
|Kent
|370
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|28,727
|(864)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|36,052
|(859)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|902
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,702
|(60)
|Somerset
|532
|(8)
|Talbot
|697
|(7)
|Washington
|2,955
|(51)
|Wicomico
|2,849
|(54)
|Worcester
|1,340
|(31)
|1*
|Data not available
|(25)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,565
|10-19
|14,569
|(3)
|20-29
|31,321
|(25)
|1*
|30-39
|29,495
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|25,933
|(135)
|3*
|50-59
|24,009
|(340)
|16*
|60-69
|16,006
|(676)
|14*
|70-79
|9,241
|(1,032)
|28*
|80+
|6,951
|(1,878)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|86,299
|(2,029)
|75*
|Male
|77,791
|(2,115)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|49,857
|(1,665)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|3,166
|(152)
|6*
|White (NH)
|46,026
|(1,784)
|74*
|Hispanic
|33,619
|(469)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,619
|(48)
|Data not available
|23,803
|(26)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated Wednesday’s totals were the second-highest of the pandemic. It is in fact the third-highest.