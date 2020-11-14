ABINGDON, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a bank in Abingdon on Friday afternoon.
Deputies were called around 4:30 p.m. to the First National Bank in the 400 block of Constant Friendship Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery.
When deputies arrived, they were told a man approached the teller, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash.
The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
No injures were reported as a result of the robbery.
The investigation is still ongoing and no further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office immediately.