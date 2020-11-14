COVID-19 IN MDState Reports Single-Day New Case Record
By Sean Streicher
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Military families stationed in Maryland and Virginia received a little treat on Saturday. They were invited to experience the Port Discovery Children’s Museum, free of charge.

It was a welcome day of fun for two brothers, 9-year-old Ian and 5-year-old Colin.

With dad in the Army, their family was recently relocated to the area. On Saturday, they got to meet and play with 24 other military families at the Port Discovery Children’s Museum, free of charge.

This United Service Organizations event was put together to help families connect amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a unique opportunity for the kids to learn and the families to come to play together,” Ashy Palliparambil, of USO Metro, said.

Families also had the opportunity to participate in the Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program, where the children got to record themselves reading a book to send to loved ones.

Port Discovery has hosted military families before, but this is their first official USO event. They said they hope it’s not their last.

