GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Waldorf man was sentenced Thursday to more than five years in federal prison for dealing fentanyl, heroin and cocaine in Charles and Prince George’s counties.
According to his plea agreement, Marvin Windell Gray, 45, between August 2018 and August 2019, Gray conspired with Anthony Kenneth Dotson, Jr., James Harvey, Marcellus Woodland and Tiara Mackall to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine in Maryland and elsewhere.
Gray and Dotson were drug distributors who operated in Charles County and sold drugs to users and street-level drug dealers. Harvey, Woodland and Mackall were “runners,” subordinate drug distributors who sold drugs on behalf of Gray and Dotson.
The plea agreement details numerous drug transactions between Gray, Dotson and their suppliers, runners and customers, using coded language, including controlled purchases of drugs made at the direction of law enforcement.
Gray also admitted that he possessed firearms and ammunition to facilitate his distribution of fentanyl and other controlled substances and that he purchased his truck with drug proceeds and used the truck to commit or facilitate his drug distribution.
As agreed upon in his plea, Gray will forfeit the firearms, ammunition, and his 2007 Ford F-150 truck, as well as the $1,800 in cash.