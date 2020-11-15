ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland positivity rate continues to rise while 1,840 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, according to data from the State Department of Health.
Hospitalizations also continued to rise with seventeen more Marylanders hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the total to 938. There are now 238 people in ICU beds, while acute care cases dropped slightly to 700.
Nine more Marylanders have died since Saturday, bringing the total to 4,153.
The state now has had 165,930 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased again on Sunday, going from 6.16% to 6.57% an increase of 0.41%.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,606
|(32)
|Anne Arundel
|14,129
|(276)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|20,737
|(508)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|24,285
|(668)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,365
|(29)
|1*
|Caroline
|810
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,703
|(128)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,596
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,717
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|910
|(14)
|Frederick
|5,565
|(133)
|8*
|Garrett
|305
|(1)
|Harford
|4,616
|(82)
|4*
|Howard
|6,791
|(126)
|6*
|Kent
|372
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|28,989
|(868)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|36,269
|(865)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|908
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,731
|(60)
|Somerset
|540
|(8)
|Talbot
|708
|(7)
|Washington
|3,038
|(52)
|Wicomico
|2,884
|(55)
|Worcester
|1,356
|(31)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,654
|10-19
|14,714
|(3)
|20-29
|31,680
|(25)
|1*
|30-39
|29,784
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|26,207
|(135)
|3*
|50-59
|24,313
|(341)
|16*
|60-69
|16,227
|(676)
|14*
|70-79
|9,348
|(1,035)
|28*
|80+
|7,003
|(1,883)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|87,314
|(2,034)
|75*
|Male
|78,616
|(2,119)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|50,362
|(1,673)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|3,204
|(154)
|6*
|White (NH)
|46,745
|(1,790)
|74*
|Hispanic
|33,829
|(469)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,697
|(48)
|Data not available
|24,093
|(19)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.
Correction: A previous version of this article stated Wednesday’s totals were the second-highest of the pandemic. It is in fact the third-highest.