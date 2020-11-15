COVID-19 IN MDLargest Single Day Increase With Over 2K New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Maryland positivity rate continues to rise while 1,840 new COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday, according to data from the State Department of Health.

Hospitalizations also continued to rise with seventeen more Marylanders hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the total to 938. There are now 238 people in ICU beds, while acute care cases dropped slightly to 700.

Nine more Marylanders have died since Saturday, bringing the total to 4,153.

The state now has had 165,930 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the pandemic.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased again on Sunday, going from 6.16% to 6.57% an increase of 0.41%.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 1,606 (32)
Anne Arundel 14,129 (276) 12*
Baltimore City 20,737 (508) 19*
Baltimore County 24,285 (668) 24*
Calvert 1,365 (29) 1*
Caroline 810 (9)
Carroll 2,703 (128) 3*
Cecil 1,596 (36) 1*
Charles 3,717 (102) 2*
Dorchester 910 (14)
Frederick 5,565 (133) 8*
Garrett 305 (1)
Harford 4,616 (82) 4*
Howard 6,791 (126) 6*
Kent 372 (24) 2*
Montgomery 28,989 (868) 41*
Prince George’s 36,269 (865) 24*
Queen Anne’s 908 (26) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,731 (60)
Somerset 540 (8)
Talbot 708 (7)
Washington 3,038 (52)
Wicomico 2,884 (55)
Worcester 1,356 (31) 1*
Data not available (13)

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 6,654
10-19 14,714 (3)
20-29 31,680 (25) 1*
30-39 29,784 (53) 6*
40-49 26,207 (135) 3*
50-59 24,313 (341) 16*
60-69 16,227 (676) 14*
70-79 9,348 (1,035) 28*
80+ 7,003 (1,883) 81*
Data not available (2)
Female 87,314 (2,034) 75*
Male 78,616 (2,119) 74*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 50,362 (1,673) 56*
Asian (NH) 3,204 (154) 6*
White (NH) 46,745 (1,790) 74*
Hispanic 33,829 (469) 13*
Other (NH) 7,697 (48)
Data not available 24,093 (19)

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated Wednesday’s totals were the second-highest of the pandemic. It is in fact the third-highest. 

