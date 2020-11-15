CECIL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Cecil County Public Schools announced Sunday it will move to virtual learning effective immediately until December 7, citing rising COVID-19 cases and county positivity.
The county now has a 6% COVID-19 positivity rate and 15.4 cases per 100,000.
All staff is also being told to telework, with all schools and offices shut down.
Buildings cannot be accessed until November 23. On that day, students or staff who need to retrieve materials from the building can make arrangements with the building administrator or supervisor, the school system said.
“We will continue to work closely with the Cecil County Health Department and will keep families and staff updated as we receive any additional information going forward,” the school system said.
