WORCESTER COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Worcester County Public Schools will move to distance learning until December 1.
The school system announced as of Sunday, the county is above 6.6% daily positivity rate and 18.3 cases per 100,000 people.
All after-school activities and athletics will be virtual during this time.
“We will be monitoring our community statistics closely throughout this two-week period, and we will communicate to you any changes to our Return as soon as decisions are made,” said Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor.
Families should look for specific communication from their school or teacher on logging in for distance learning. To get a device or other materials for distance learning, they are asked to contact their child’s school.
“We recognize the inconvenience that this sudden announcement may cause, but we thank you for your understanding as we put the health and safety of our students, staff, and community first. May God bless you and your family, and I wish you good health and safety during this time,” Taylor said.
Cecil County Public Schools also announced Sunday they will close their school buildings and offices and go to virtual learning.
