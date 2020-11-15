Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A coastal flood warning is in effect for parts of Maryland late into Sunday night.
The warning is in effect until midnight for Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore.
The National Weather Service warns of flooding at Thames Street and the Inner Harbor in Baltimore.
It is also in effect until 11 p.m. in Anne Arundel County, and NWS warns of flooding during high tide specifically.
They encourage people to not drive around barricades or through waters of unknown depth in areas experiencing flooding.
