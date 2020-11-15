MARYLAND (WJZ) — A strong cold front will push through central Maryland this evening between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

As it moves through, it will bring showers and storms, some of which may be severe.

The main threat Sunday evening is isolated instances of damaging winds. A wind advisory has been issued for areas west of Baltimore.

A coastal flood warning is in effect late into Sunday as well for parts of the state.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in Carroll, Frederick counties until 6:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Carroll and Frederick County in MD until 6:45pm. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) November 15, 2020

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, Prince George’s, Queen Anne, Somerset, St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico, Worcester counties and Baltimore City.

Gusts to 50mph are expected this evening in the areas highlighted in blue.

Behind the front, skies will rapidly clear as westerly winds pick up.

A mostly sunny day is expected tomorrow with temperatures near normal.

A reinforcing cold front will arrive on Tuesday, ushering in much colder air for the middle of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 40s.

