By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Hyattsville, Maryland, Maryland News, Police, Prince George's County, Shooting

HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are on the scene in Hyattsville where they say a suspect has been shot by a police officer.

Police said the officer is not injured.

The suspect is in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing.

CBS Baltimore Staff

