HYATTSVILLE, MD. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are on the scene in Hyattsville where they say a suspect has been shot by a police officer.
Breaking: We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 7900 block of New Hampshire Ave. There are no injuries to the officer. The suspect is in serious but stable condition with non- life threatening injuries.
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 16, 2020
Police said the officer is not injured.
The suspect is in serious but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
This story is developing.