BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore Monday afternoon, city police said.
The first shooting happened just before 2:20 p.m. in the 2900 block of Westwood Avenue. Police said officers responded to the scene to find a man who had been shot in the chest.
He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment; his condition is unknown.
The second shooting happened around 4:35 p.m. in the 6600 block of Aquarius Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder.
The man, who was shot while sitting in his vehicle, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information about either shooting should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.