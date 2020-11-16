BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and ahead of then BGE and the Maryland Public Service Commission are warning customers to be aware of scams.
BGE said it sees a spike in the number of scam cases around the holidays, which could be made worse this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 alone, customers have reportedly lost nearly $170,000 to scams.
The most common scam, officials said, involves robocalls during which a person is asked to press one to make a payment. That’s when a person gets on the phone and asks for a person’s information or payment.
Customers should not give out credit card or bank account information over the phone or make payments using apps like Cashapp or Zelle. Asking for payment in gift cards or Bitcoin is another sign a call is a scam, officials said.
BGE said its employees will never go to a person’s home or business to ask for payment or personal information. They also won’t ask a person for personal information like their Social Security Number or account number over the phone.
In addition, all BGE employees wear BGE-branded clothing and an ID with their name and photo.