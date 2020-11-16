COVID-19 IN MDOver 1,700 New Cases As Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three and a half months after former Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare retired, the department is one step closer to having a new permanent leader.

On Monday, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Hyattsville Police Chief Amal Awad as his choice to lead the agency. In a news release, the county said Pittman will introduce a resolution at Monday night’s county council meeting asking the council to support Awad’s nomination.

Voters in the county approved a charter amendment earlier this month that requires the council to confirm a police chief, fire chief and county attorney. While that legislation doesn’t take effect until December 3, Pittman said in a news release he believes it’s important to get the council’s approval.

A vote is scheduled to be held during the council’s December 7 meeting. If her nomination is approved, Awad would take over on December 17.

Awad started working in law enforcement 30 years ago as a patrol officer in Prince George’s County. She served 23 years with that department and later became the Chief of Staff for the Anne Arundel County Police Department in 2013 and 2014.

Deputy Chief William Lowry has been serving as the department’s interim leader since Altomare stepped down on August 1. Around the time he retired, Altomare cited concerns that police officers haven’t been getting the respect they deserve and blasted nationwide calls for police departments to be defunded.

