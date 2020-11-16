ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 1,726 new coronavirus cases, as hospitalizations inch toward 1,000 Monday morning.
There are now 167,656 total cases throughout the pandemic in Maryland. Seven more Marylanders have died, bringing the total to 4,160.
The state also finds hospitalizations are on the rise, with 17 more in hospitals- 985 total. Of those, 238 are in ICU beds and 700 are in acute care.
Maryland’s calculation of its positivity rate is now at 6.45%, lower than Sunday slightly.
Here is a breakdown of cases by county, age, race and ethnicity:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|1,606
|(32)
|Anne Arundel
|14,129
|(276)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|20,737
|(508)
|19*
|Baltimore County
|24,285
|(668)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,365
|(29)
|1*
|Caroline
|810
|(9)
|Carroll
|2,703
|(128)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,596
|(36)
|1*
|Charles
|3,717
|(102)
|2*
|Dorchester
|910
|(14)
|Frederick
|5,565
|(133)
|8*
|Garrett
|305
|(1)
|Harford
|4,616
|(82)
|4*
|Howard
|6,791
|(126)
|6*
|Kent
|372
|(24)
|2*
|Montgomery
|28,989
|(868)
|41*
|Prince George’s
|36,269
|(865)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|908
|(26)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,731
|(60)
|Somerset
|540
|(8)
|Talbot
|708
|(7)
|Washington
|3,038
|(52)
|Wicomico
|2,884
|(55)
|Worcester
|1,356
|(31)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|6,654
|10-19
|14,714
|(3)
|20-29
|31,680
|(25)
|1*
|30-39
|29,784
|(53)
|6*
|40-49
|26,207
|(135)
|3*
|50-59
|24,313
|(341)
|16*
|60-69
|16,227
|(676)
|14*
|70-79
|9,348
|(1,035)
|28*
|80+
|7,003
|(1,883)
|81*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|87,314
|(2,034)
|75*
|Male
|78,616
|(2,119)
|74*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|50,362
|(1,673)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|3,204
|(154)
|6*
|White (NH)
|46,745
|(1,790)
|74*
|Hispanic
|33,829
|(469)
|13*
|Other (NH)
|7,697
|(48)
|Data not available
|24,093
|(19)
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.