BALTIMORE (WJZ) — No fans will be allowed at the Ravens’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Baltimore.
This comes after speaking with Gov. Larry Hogan, Mayor Jack Young and public health officials including MedStar Health.
They cite the rise of Maryland’s COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations.
“In giving the matter careful consideration, and with the rise of Maryland’s COVID-19 infection rate and increased hospitalizations, the Ravens believe this decision is the correct one in helping protect the well-being and safety of our community,” the Ravens said in a statement.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young had previously approved a plan allowing the team to have thousands of fans at M&T Bank Stadium for the team’s rivalry match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
