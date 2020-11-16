Comments
QUEEN ANNE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Due to rising cases in the area, Queen Anne’s County Public Schools will move to virtual learning starting November 18.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose by 2.1% since Friday, officials said.
All school-sponsored sports events will also be suspended starting November 18 as well.
“Our apologies for any inconvenience, but the health and safety of all students and staff is of paramount importance. Thank you!” the system said in a statement Monday.
