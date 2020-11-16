COVID-19 IN MDOver 1,700 New Cases As Hospitalizations Increase
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMAll Rise
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Linthicum Heights, Local TV, Talkers

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — A dog hitting a knob on a stove is believed to be the cause of a house fire that displaced five people and ten dogs over the weekend in Anne Arundel County, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 400 block of Oak Grove Road. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department said firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Police

All five people inside were able to escape before firefighters arrived, for which officials credited working smoke alarms. Firefighters were able to rescue eight puppies.

The homeowner told officials he woke up to the alarms sounding and found a fire in the kitchen, which he tried to extinguish before crews arrived.

The two adults and three children inside were taken to an area hospital to be assessed for possible smoke inhalation. A police officer suffered a cut to the hand while helping one of the home’s residents escape through a window.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, officials said.

The American Red Cross is helping the victims.

Comments

Leave a Reply