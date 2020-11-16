Comments
LINTHICUM, MD. (WJZ) — A North Carolina man was caught with a 9 mm handgun loaded with six bullets at a BWI Airport security checkpoint on Sunday, TSA officials say.
A TSA officer spotted the handgun in the man’s carryon bag while it was inside an X-ray machine at the checkpoint.
They immediately called the Maryland Transportation Authority Police who confiscated the firearm and detained the man for questioning before arresting him on weapons charges.
The man said he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him. He is now facing a “stiff” Federal financial penalty, officials said.
So far in 2020, just 10 guns have been caught at BWI Airport checkpoints, compared to 27 in 2019.