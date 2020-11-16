Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was shot and killed Monday afternoon after he was confronted by someone after being involved in a vehicle crash.
Patrol officers responded to the 4800 block of Midwood Avenue at around 1:57 p.m. where they found a 27-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Police learned the man was involved in a vehicle crash when he was confronted by the suspect who took out a gun and shot him. Police said it is not clear if the suspect was involved with the vehicle crash.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.