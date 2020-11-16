COVID-19 IN MDOver 1,700 New Cases As Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Nearly a million people have signed up for the Maryland COVID-19 alert.

It’s a contact tracing app for your phone. As of Sunday, 930,000 people have opted in.

Marylanders Can Now Get Alerts About Coronavirus Exposure With MD COVID Alert

You can download or activate it through your iPhone settings. It uses Bluetooth technology to tell you if you’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

iPhone users- you can opt in to get notifications in your settings. If you have an Android, you have to download the “MD COVID Alert App”.

It’s free and you can disable notifications at any time. No data is collected from your phone.

For more information about MD COVID Alert, visit covidlink.maryland.gov/mdcovidalert. Learn about Maryland’s contact tracing initiative here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

  1. Shelley R Krowe says:
    November 16, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    I have an older I phone and it will not work. Would have been nice if you could have used it on all phones old and new.

