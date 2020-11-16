EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — One person has been arrested in the Cold Stone creamery assault on November 7.
Two people were wanted for allegedly assaulting employees after refusing to wear masks at a Cold Stone Creamery in Edgewater.
Ibukunoluwa Oluwaseun Opanuga, of Bowie, was arrested on November 13 and charged for her involvement in the assault, police said.
One suspect, Musaab Abdul Ali, of Washington, D.C., is still wanted.
Nythia Davis told WJZ she was working with an employee when two customers, a man and a woman, came into the shop. Things escalated when Davis told the duo she was going to call the police.
Davis said both she and her coworker were left on the sidewalk with black eyes and multiple broken bones in their face, and that the suspects escaped before police got there.