CROFTON, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police say one female shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injury after responding to a report of a possible barricaded subject in Crofton
Officers said they entered the building and found a dead man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Units on scene of a possible barricaded subject on Carlyle Drive in Crofton. Heavy police presence in the area. Please avoid the area of Crofton Parkway at Duke of Kent and follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/Zvj4NKr5Uj
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 16, 2020
The scene is now safe, but detectives are on the scene investigating.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Hours: Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish. Learn more 800-273-8255