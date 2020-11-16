COVID-19 IN MDOver 1,700 New Cases As Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CROFTON, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police say one female shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injury after responding to a report of a possible barricaded subject in Crofton

Officers said they entered the building and found a dead man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

 

The scene is now safe, but detectives are on the scene investigating.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Hours: Available 24 hours. Languages: English, Spanish. Learn more 800-273-8255

