GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old District Heights man has been indicted on nine counts of production, distribution and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said Monday.
Brian Anthony Gilbert was indicted on November 2. Officials said according to an indictment, Gilbert sexually exploited two minor victims to produce sexually explicit conduct between late 2018 and September 2020. He’s also accused of distributing images showing child sexual abuse on two occasions in August and of possessing images of children engaged in explicit conduct in September.
If found guilty, he could face between 15 and 30 years in prison for each of the six counts of child pornography production, between five and 20 years for both of the child pornography distribution charges and up to 20 years for possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and a minor under 12 years of age.