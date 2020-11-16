COVID-19 IN MDOver 1,700 New Cases As Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Attention coffee lovers: Sheetz is giving customers a free cup of joe each week in December and January.

Beginning on Black Friday, November 27, the convenience store chain will upload an offer for a free coffee weekly to MySheetz Card holders’ accounts. Each offer will be good for one week, with the last offer being uploaded on January 22.

The free coffee program is different from Sheetz’ normal giveaway on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The company said it made changes to avoid large crowds on holidays.

The offer is good at all Sheetz locations.

