BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Looking for something to do with the family this holiday season? Six Flags America’s annual Holiday in the Park winter festival is returning for its fifth year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event begins on November 21 and runs on weekends and select days through January 3. It will include a three-story lit Christmas tree, a magic light show and some seasonal holiday-themed changes to a number of park rides.
There are a number of changes put in place due to the pandemic; guests ages two and up will be required to wear masks, hand sanitizer will be available and rides and other facilities will be cleaned regularly.
Six Flags America is also collecting items for a food drive. Anyone who brings in at least six items on November 21 and November 22 will get free admission to the park.
To learn more, click here.