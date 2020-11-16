BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here comes some colder weather!
One cold front moved through Sunday night and brought some gusty and damaging winds along with it. A secondary front will arrive Tuesday, and this front will bring the coldest air of the season thus far to central Maryland.
Winds will shift out of the northwest on Tuesday. As the front arrives, clouds will increase and a flurry can’t be ruled out for areas north and west. We are forecasting a high around 46 in Baltimore on Wednesday, and that will be the coldest high temperature that we have seen in Baltimore since February!
It will get even colder Wednesday night. Many of us will wake up Thursday morning with temperatures in the 20s as the jet streams dips well to the south.
This weather will likely be a “shock to the system” for many of us. Not to worry though, as temperatures will rebound into the 60s by the end of the week!
-Chelsea Ingram