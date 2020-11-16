ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan had strong words Monday about the danger Maryland still faces from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state recorded another 1,726 new COVID-19 infections Monday and the positivity rate remained above six percent.

Monday was the 13th consecutive day the state recorded more than one thousand cases.

Gov Hogan was critical of the Trump administration on messaging and says #COVID19 is not a political issue: ‘If we just wore the masks, we wouldn’t have to shut any businesses, but we didn’t…’ @wjz pic.twitter.com/yoqiZvleSh — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 16, 2020

“This is not a political issue… if we just wore the masks, we wouldn’t have to shut any businesses. But we didn’t, and we didn’t pay attention,” Hogan said.

Hogan, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute, said he is worried about the impact of President Donald Trump stalling the transition to the Biden Administration.

“We have a lot of things in process, and I’m concerned about their not meeting,“ Hogan said. “There’s no transition. They won’t give the information—and you have guys that don’t know anything that are coming in. We’re in the middle of a war, and we don’t know who the general is going to be. We don’t know what the game plan is. And we can’t wait until the end of January… 200,000 people are going to die between now and the inauguration. We have to get on it now.”

Gov Hogan on the presidential transition and the Trump administration: ‘We can’t wait until the end of January. 200 thousand people are going to die between now and the inauguration. We have to get on it now.’ @wjz pic.twitter.com/2wPemyvr0w — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 16, 2020

Hogan also said President Trump needs to concede the election, reiterating comments he made earlier this month.

Gov Hogan: ‘The time has come’ for President Trump to concede and accept the outcome of the election @wjz pic.twitter.com/XQOFZQlEqt — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 16, 2020

This comes as Howard County leaders became the latest in Maryland to put new restrictions in place: No personal gatherings of more than 10 people indoors and a limit of 25 outdoors. Most businesses and all religious institutions are exempt.

Howard County’s Executive on #COVID19: “We are now at a tipping point.” He announced he is limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people; 25 people outdoors. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 16, 2020

“We are at a tipping point,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said Monday. He did not order more extensive restrictions on restaurants, which the governor reduced to 50 percent capacity statewide last week

Ball said when cases become as widespread as they currently are, it is difficult for contact tracers to track them all.

Howard County’s health officer urged people to stay home and stay away from crowded places.

The police chief said there have been no citations issued for people breaking the current regulations and that residents and businesses have been “overwhelmingly complaint.”

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

In Baltimore City, a limited number of students in 27 schools went back to class Monday with extra safety measures in place.

WJZ got a look inside the new Graceland Park O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren reports common areas were disinfected multiple times throughout the day, according to the principal there.

“The parents who brought their children back were very comfortable with it,” said principal Rita Mullally. “We had communicated with parents about everything that Baltimore City had put in place—and we were following the CDC rules.”

She said they were careful to make sure there were no clusters of students.

“We are very conscious of the social distancing… The teachers were all willing to come back. They know that the students needed this,” she said.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.